Tuff Nutterz is back in Canberra at the National Triangle for the September school holidays, the first session running this Saturday.
Measuring almost 300 square metres, this supersize inflatable maze is at Parkes Place lawns until October 9.
Obstacles include slides, climbing walls, hanging rails and balance balls.
There is a smaller course for little ones and a new six-metre high Tuff Slide for the adrenaline junkies.
There are four sessions a day, each session goes for 1 hour and 45 minutes
Tickets for the Canberra sessions can be booked here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.