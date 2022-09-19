Who is the big key to the Swans' success at the AFL Grand Final?

A fit Sam Reid could be the difference between Sydney winning or losing the AFL grand final.
Reid's importance to the Swans' structure was underlined after he was substituted in the second half of the preliminary final against Collingwood because of an adductor injury.
The veteran forward, who has battled injury constantly over his 180-game career, was crucial in the first half, providing an extra marking target in attack and helping out ruckman Tom Hickey.
Playing for his fourth club, Hickey has been magnificent this season and was superb against the Magpies.
If Reid does not come up, Hickey will assume enormous responsibility as he goes one-out against Geelong's Rhys Stanley.
All-Australian Cat Mark Blicavs will be important with his versatility to assist Stanley in the ruck.
Grand final tip: Geelong by 23 points. Norm Smith Medal: Jeremy Cameron
With a long history of finals heartbreak, the Magpies can add the controversial last-quarter mark and goal to Tom Papley to the list.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, Papley pushed Collingwood key defender Darcy Moore in the back and should have been penalised.
Instead the Sydney small forward was paid a mark in the same play and his resultant goal, the Swans' last for the game, gave them a 20-point lead.
After a season in which Collingwood rode an emotional roller-coaster with an incredible run of close wins, the Magpies had only themselves to blame after trailing by 36 points early in the third quarter.
While they have several promising youngsters with Rising Star winner Nick Daicos the most notable, the Magpies' best players are still the older brigade led by skipper Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp and Moore.
Jordan De Goey, a star in Collingwood's first two finals, was disappointing when it counted against the Swans, and Jamie Elliott's trademark clinical work in front of goal deserted him at crucial times.
What does the future hold for De Goey and injured ruckman Brodie Grundy? It appears increasingly likely De Goey will re-sign with the Magpies, but Grundy is set to leave and join Melbourne.
It is interesting to note the Magpies' preliminary final team included nine players who played in their grand final loss to West Coast in 2018 - Mason Cox, Crisp, De Goey, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Jeremy Howe, Brayden Maynard, Brody Mihocek, Pendlebury and Sidebottom.
Injured midfielder Taylor Adams and Grundy played against the Eagles four years ago while Elliott and Moore missed the premiership decider because of long-term injuries.
The AFL's obsession with mimicking American sports knows no bounds.
The latest fad subtly introduced without much fanfare recently is the loud music and fireworks after goals have been scored.
The additional form of "entertainment" has been used at other AFL venues before and has suddenly become a fixture during the finals.
Kids seem to enjoy it and it may work in other sports, but it does not enhance the live experience for most spectators - rather the opposite.
Everything from the spine-tingling roars, murmurs and silence are drowned out by the intrusive noise and there is no chance of having a decent conversation with anyone.
The quality of the contests, aside from the one-sided Geelong-Brisbane preliminary final, have been exceptional, but this has not added anything to the finals atmosphere.
Roger Federer's ageing body finally succumbed to the rigours of 24 years as a tennis professional, but he will be fondly remembered as one of the greatest players to grace a court.
The Swiss champion deserves all the accolades coming his way as he prepares for his last tournament on the ATP Tour, the Laver Cup.
As world No. 1 for a record 237 consecutive weeks, Federer endeared himself to fans globally with his exquisite style, sportsmanship and court craft.
While he was the king of the grass courts at Wimbledon with a record eight titles, Australia was also a happy hunting ground with six championships on his beloved Rod Laver Arena.
Federer was the first man to win 20 grand slam titles, later emulated and surpassed by his great rivals and friends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
He won 82 per cent of his 1526 ATP Tour matches and took out 103 titles.
Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have dominated men's tennis for almost two decades, but the recent US Open affirmed generational change for men and women is well under way.
Nadal (ranked No. 3) and Djokovic (7) remain in the top 10, but they face serious competition from players on the rise such as Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest player at 19 to sit atop the ATP rankings with his first grand slam victory at Flushing Meadows.
Alcaraz is set to become the dominant player for at least the next decade, Daniil Medvedev has already won a grand slam title while Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner seem capable of reaching that level.
With the retirement of 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams, the women's tour remains an open contest.
But world No. 1 Iga Swiatek has three grand slam titles to her name after her New York triumph and at 21 appears destined for many more successes.
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
