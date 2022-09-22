The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from September 24, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Author events

Singer and songwriter Snez will be at A Brush with Poetry. Picture supplied

September 25: A Brush with Poetry, featuring singer-songwriter Snez, as well as contemporary and traditional voices, at Binalong Arts Group's free open mic soirée. Café on Queen, 15 Queen St, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm. Info and bookings: robynsykespoet@gmail.com or 0401 289 178. All welcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.