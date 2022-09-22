The Creative Thought and Reflection Literary Award celebrates the creativity, ideas and literary expression of the children in the Canberra region. The competition is extended to all school-age children within Canberra and surrounding region, offering them the chance to be published in the annual Orana Anthology of Creative Thought. This year's theme is the same as the CBCA Book Week theme: Dreaming With Eyes Open. The competition will run until November 1. See: ctrla.oranaschool.com.