Many people have already taken a trip down the tree-lined Dunrossil Drive in Yarralumla and then walked or caught a golf-buggy up the road to Government House. A pilgrimage, of sorts, to honour the Queen.
They want to write her a message for a condolence book that has been made available at Government House since news broke Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, aged 96.
In the last 12 days, about 1500 people have signed the condolence book.
A spokesman said the visitors had come primarily from the ACT, but also NSW and Victoria, including one gentleman who travelled especially from Ballarat.
The book remains open for signing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10am and 2pm. Then it will close.
Those who can't sign the book in person, can go online and sign a book on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet website. As of Monday morning, more than 26,000 online condolence messages had been left there.
Someone who has left her own special mark on the Government House book is six-year-old Xanthe Catchpole, of Wanniassa, who drew a picture of the Queen, and told her she was kind and she loved her.
Her mum Kaitlyn made a special visit to Government House with her daughter, sharing the experience.
"For someone of Xanthe's age, she understands the world mostly through images," Kaitlyn said.
READ MORE:
"When she heard the Queen had passed, she was so sad because she has seen her on the news as someone caring and kind as well as someone a little magical. I think she was also drawn to the Queen as a woman.
"Xanthe was very keen to come to Government House with me, she wanted to write a letter to the Queen. The minute we got there, Xanthe could feel the special energy there.
"She was calm and quiet and I could feel her appreciation of the reflection and love being poured into the room."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.