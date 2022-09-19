The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Government House condolence book to close Thursday

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xanthe Catchpole, of Wanniassa, with her contribution to the condolence book at Government House. Picture supplied

Many people have already taken a trip down the tree-lined Dunrossil Drive in Yarralumla and then walked or caught a golf-buggy up the road to Government House. A pilgrimage, of sorts, to honour the Queen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.