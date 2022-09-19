The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Fair Trading Commissioner issues warning over alleged dodgy roof repair business DSJB Group

PB
Soofia Tariq
By Peter Brewer, and Soofia Tariq
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are being warned not to use a roof repair and maintenance business after it allegedly pocketed $94,000 in deposits for work it did not commence or complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.