Canberrans are being warned not to use a roof repair and maintenance business after it allegedly pocketed $94,000 in deposits for work it did not commence or complete.
The ACT Commissioner for Fair Trading issued a public warning on Monday about DSJB Group for possible contraventions of the Australian Consumer Law.
The notice said the Canberra business "allegedly accepted deposits between $1375 and $49,000 to the approximate value of 50 to 70 per cent of the total quote value and have failed to supply those services either within the period specified by DSJB Group or within a reasonable time".
"Several Canberrans have been left out of pocket with the alleged losses totalling approximately $94,000, excluding the costs in engaging another tradesperson to complete the unfinished work," ACT Commissioner for Fair Trading Derise Cubin said.
Multiple customers complained to Access Canberra after they sought refunds, which the company agreed to but allegedly did not end up paying.
"Accepting payments from a consumer and not supplying the service is a serious offence under the Australian Consumer Law. Consumers have rights and if they have paid for services then they must be completed within the stated timeframe, or if no timeframe is given, within a reasonable time," Ms Cubin said.
"I urge Canberrans to be vigilant if choosing to enter into any agreement with DSJB Group and appeal to consumers to undertake their due diligence when entering into any contracts for similar services."
Customers of the DSJB Group in the ACT who claim to have lost money have been attempting through various means to have the company's activities looked into without success since June.
The Canberra Times had contacted the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in early September on the customers' behalf but were referred to other agencies, which is the same response they had received, despite alleged breaches of director's duties under the Corporations Act 2001.
The Canberra Times has also attempted without success to contact the company's principal director.
A website claiming the DSJB Group to have "extensive experience in remodeling and restoring existing educational institutions", and focusing on "the importance of creating a positive, environmentally responsible and functional investment" is still active.
Pictures on the website are generic images of construction, without any reference to reviews or work performed.
One Canberran, who claims to have lost $11,000, said he has given up any hope of recovering his money, and has a default finding against the company through Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
A default finding occurs when the respondent does not respond to a civil dispute application and has not paid the amount claimed.
However, the man says the legal cost of enforcing the default finding would add thousands to what he has already lost, without any guarantee of recovering the money.
At least four matters have been listed on ACAT against the DSJB Group since early this year.
Access Canberra has online resources available to help consumers with their purchasing decisions including advice about choosing a tradie, obtaining multiple quotes, researching the ABN of a business and avoiding large upfront payments where possible.
If consumers have any complaints in relation to DSJB Group's alleged compliance with the ACL in the ACT, they should contact Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or make a complaint via the Access Canberra website.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
