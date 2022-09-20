He made them a laughing stock but, believe it or not, Jacquie Lambie and Sussan Ley insist they are not sorry to see the back of comedian Shaun Micallef and his ABC show Mad as Hell.
After more than 10 years and 15 series, Micallef is retiring from the weekly program best known for its razor-sharp skewering of politicians and its absurdist sketch comedy.
The last episode of Mad As Hell screens on ABC TV on Wednesday at 8.30pm.
Some of Micallef's most famous victims say - publicly, at least - they are not jumping with joy to see him go.
Senator Lambie said the Micallef show had made her "legendary".
"It's been the best of times and the worst of times," the straight-talking Tasmanian said. "Mainly worse for me, since I've been Shaun's boxing bag.
"Thanks for making me legendary - I'm just not sure if it was legendary in the right way."
One of the show's most popular characters was the bewildered and confused Jacqui Lambie "spokesperson" Dolly Norman.
"I am sorry to tell the public that because of staff cuts, I've had to let Dolly Norman go," Senator Lambie said. "If anyone can offer her a cameo, I'm sure she'd appreciate it.
"In all seriousness, congratulations to Shaun and the Mad As Hell team. They've been part of politics for as long as I've been up here, and they've made it all a little bit more enjoyable for me and the public."
Ley, the Deputy Opposition Leader, recently made a covert appearance on the program in the form of her alleged "chef de mission Lolinda Sassoon".
"I wish Shaun well on his way out the door of Mad as Hell and my heart bleeds for all the Labor ministers that will go without a Micallef caricature," she said.
"His departure leaves a hole where once stood one of the great ringmasters of Australian political satire, thanks for all the laughs."
Conservative commentator Prue MacSween welcomed suggestions she had inspired the character Vomatoria Catchment, which the show bills as a "political bloggista".
"Am flattered to be anointed as Mad As Hell Micallef's personal favourite character Vomatoria Catchment in his final show. Am very happy to supply the chuck bag!" MacSween wrote.
She told ACM: "I am glad as hell that Aussies like me have a sense of humour and the absurd. Shaun fits into both categories!"
ANU professor in politics, ACM columnist and self-confessed Mad as Hell groupie Mark Kenny said no politician wanted to end up on the show.
"No one wants to be on Media Watch," he said. "And I don't think too many politicians wanted to be on Mad as Hell either.
"It's been an outstanding piece of the political landscape and a real bonus to lighten the mood and prick the pomposity of politics.
"Satire is really important in politics, because [it] exposes the insincerity of a lot of what happens. There's a fair bit of spin and manipulation of messages."
While Micallef has said he wants Mad As Hell to continue with a younger host, Dr Kenny doesn't see how anyone could replace him.
"That's probably a bit unfair on whoever that could be," he said.
"Shaun just brought this mix of vaudeville and the best of wisecracks and word games. And the whole visual side of it was really important."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
