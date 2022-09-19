Monday's interment of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor, following a service at Westminster Abbey was marked with pomp and circumstance not seen in Britain since the state funerals of Sir Winston Churchill on January 30, 1965, and of George VI on February 15, 1952.
The late Queen lay in state in Westminster Hall before being transported on a gun carriage pulled, not by horses, but by seamen from the Royal Navy, to the Abbey.
Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands have viewed the Queen's coffin lying in state, has been a silent witness to the march of history since being built by Rufus, the son of William the Conqueror, in 1089. It was here, on January 27, 1649, a special High Court of Justice found Charles I guilty of treason and sentenced him to death.
Although not as old as either the hall or the abbey, St George's Chapel at Windsor is also a powerful symbol of endurance and continuity. Built in the mid-14th century and extensively redeveloped a century later, it has long been the favoured burial place for British kings and queens.
The first recorded royal burial was that of Edward IV in 1483, followed by Henry VIII in 1547. It was also to here that the body of Charles I was taken after his execution. In more recent times it has become the final resting place for George III, George IV, William IV, George V and George VI.
This roll-call is a reminder the parliamentary democracy we hold so dear and the monarchy are actually rival institutions that have evolved together over a millennium.
King John, a successor of the King Rufus who built Westminster Hall, illustrated one of the lessons of history when he signed the Magna Carta - "the great charter" - of which a copy is displayed in Australia's Parliament House, in 1215.
That is that in the fullness of time tyrants and despots do as much - and often much more - to advance the cause of liberty than more benevolent and tolerant monarchs.
Just as John's oppression drove his barons to revolt, it was Charles I's insistence on exercising the divine right of kings that sparked the English civil war and led to the creation of a Puritan republic ruled by the Lord Protector, Oliver Cromwell.
READ MORE:
While Cromwell's regime did not survive his death, with millions welcoming the restoration of Charles II in 1660, the Stuart ascendancy was short lived. When James II reverted to his father's tyrannical habits he provoked the "glorious revolution" of 1688 that led to the proclamation of King William III and Queen Mary as joint monarchs following the passage of the "Bill of Rights" by the Parliament in 1689.
Under the Bill of Rights the new monarchs agreed to seek the consent of the people, as represented by the Parliament, and to agree to regular Parliaments, free elections and free speech. It was a turning point in history that served as an inspiration to French free thinkers and a model for disgruntled American colonists in 1776 and 1789.
The monarchy was the grit in the oyster that produced a priceless pearl; the Westminster system of government and parliamentary democracy.
While the late Queen has been rightly praised for her dedication to preserving that democracy and respecting the wishes of the people, she would not have been blind to the inherent irony that has grown out of centuries of challenge and response.
In some respects the pageantry of the modern monarchy can actually be seen as a symbol of the triumph of the people over those who would claim to have arbitrary powers.
While it remains to be seen if Australia chooses to go down a republican path during the reign of Charles III, no-one can deny that the monarchy has played a crucial part in our national story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.