Two new group exhibitions and a solo exhibition are on at M16 Artspace from Friday September 30 at noon to October 16. In Gallery 1 The juice of a carrot, the smile on a parrot by Steve Tomlin, Rozalie Sherwood and Maureen Bartle celebrates the small and simple pleasures of life, the lighter moments, humour and the power of imagination. The artists' inspiration comes from memory, landscape, news stories and the process of creating and painting. In Gallery 2, Rachael Maude's The Opal Byway is an analogue photo essay exploring the unique experience of life in the remote opal mining community of Yowah in south-west Queensland. And in Gallery 3, Algorithmic Chicane curated by Emerson Radisich is an exhibition that explores potential uses for algorithms in contemporary drawing practices. It incorporates works by British artist Daniel Eatock, Kiwi Tom White, Tasmanian Tony Curran and the ACT's Sanne Carroll. See: m16artspace.com.au.