Two new group exhibitions and a solo exhibition are on at M16 Artspace from Friday September 30 at noon to October 16. In Gallery 1 The juice of a carrot, the smile on a parrot by Steve Tomlin, Rozalie Sherwood and Maureen Bartle celebrates the small and simple pleasures of life, the lighter moments, humour and the power of imagination. The artists' inspiration comes from memory, landscape, news stories and the process of creating and painting. In Gallery 2, Rachael Maude's The Opal Byway is an analogue photo essay exploring the unique experience of life in the remote opal mining community of Yowah in south-west Queensland. And in Gallery 3, Algorithmic Chicane curated by Emerson Radisich is an exhibition that explores potential uses for algorithms in contemporary drawing practices. It incorporates works by British artist Daniel Eatock, Kiwi Tom White, Tasmanian Tony Curran and the ACT's Sanne Carroll. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Greg Mallyon, the winner of the National Capital Art Prize 2021 landscape category, will deliver an artist talk at his solo exhibition, Reexplored the Journey of Burke and Wills, which opens at Aarwun Gallery in Gold Creek, Nicholls, on Saturday September 24 at 2pm. Nibbles and champagne will be provided. The exhibition ends on October 16. For more information, see: aarwungallery.com.au.
Australian-Chinese artist Lindy Lee's survey exhibition draws on her experience of living between two cultures. Using a spectacular array of processes which include flinging molten bronze, burning paper and allowing the rain to transform surfaces, Lee draws on her Australian and Chinese heritage to develop works that engage with the history of art, cultural authenticity, personal identity and the cosmos. Key influences are the philosophies of Daoism and Ch'an (Zen) Buddhism, which explore the connections between humanity and nature. There are key works from across the artist's extensive career, from early photocopy artworks to recent installations and sculptures. It's on at Canberra Museum and Gallery until December 3. See: cmag.com.au.
This NETS Victoria touring exhibition, curated by Zoë Bastin and Claire Watson, presents a range of inflatable materials, from balloons to digital audio and video informed by inflatable processes. Positioning the inflatable as the medium of our times, the exhibition prompts us to explore the inherent plasticity and transformative potential of that which can be blown up. The works included conflate synthetic forms with human vulnerabilities, the abject, uncanny, eco-anxiety, colonised land, and breath. Exhibiting artists include Zoë Bastin, Andy Butler, David Cross, Bronwyn Hack, Christopher Langton, Eugenia Lim, James Nguyen and Steven Rhall. It's on from September 29 until November 4 at the School of Art & Design Gallery at ANU. See: soad.cass.anu.edu.au.
In award-winning playwright Dylan Van Den Berg's new play, two teenage boys meet under a lemon tree. After a rough start, a fragile friendship fruits into a heady romance. Ty and Neddy fall madly in love, as teenagers are wont to do. It's the early 19th century. Ty is River Mob. Neddy is Mountain Mob. And the earth they stand together on is about to be declared "Australia". It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, from September 28 to October 1. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Victor Valdes is a Mexican singer, dancer and harpist who has redefined the harp as a solo and lead instrument. He will be performing in full regalia with his big Mexican mariachi band at The Street Theatre 1 on Saturday September 24 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema is a series of animated film screenings for children, all at 10.30am. In Flushed Away (G, September 27), a pampered pet mouse (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who's been flushed down the toilet enlists the help of a sewer scavenger (Kate Winslet) in finding his way home. Kung Fu Panda (PG, September 28) tells the story of Po the panda (voiced by Jack Black) who dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. And in Ratatouille (PG, September 30), Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) is a Parisian rat who wants to become a chef. For more information about these and other films and bookings see: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
