The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Klaas Woldring | Republic movement needs a rebrand and constitution could do with major reform

By Klaas Woldring
September 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The passing of the Queen has reawakened the republic issue. A quite varied number of responses appeared in the media recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.