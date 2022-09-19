The Canberra Times
Federal government joins G7 on Russian oil price caps

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
September 19 2022 - 12:00pm
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Price caps on Russian oil are set to be introduced as part of a global push to further sanction Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

