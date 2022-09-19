Canberra wheelchair tennis product Matt Leggett is hoping the return of a popular tournament in the capital will see the sport continue to flourish in the region.
After three years without the event being held due to the pandemic, the ITF Canberra Wheelchair Open will begin on Tuesday at the Canberra Tennis Centre.
Leggett is one of four local chances in the draw along with 27 other top athletes from around Australia.
The 30-year-old is coming off a semi-final appearance last week in Sydney and will aim to continue his momentum in his home town.
"I would love to go deep in the tournament," Leggett said.
"Sydney was a really good result so hopefully I'll have more success this week and in the doubles draw as well.
"Paralympian Ben Weekes is definitely the guy to beat after he won in Sydney, and his doubles partner from the Tokyo Olympics Martyn Dunn will be there as well, so they are the two most will be looking out for in the draw."
Fellow Canberrans Ante Busic, James Conlan and Michael Medveczky are all from the Wheelchair Development Training Program that Leggett coaches at North Woden Tennis Club.
In their debut event, Leggett is excited to see what they can bring to the competition as Tennis ACT experiences an increase in engagement in the sport in recent years, thanks to the rise of high-profile star Dylan Alcott.
"We've started to get a few more people involved in the last 12 months or so, which is great," Leggett said.
"It's pretty exciting to see some of the effort that we put into that program starting to pay off for those who wanted to get involved in sport, to have an opportunity to play.
"It's really, really cool.
"It's something I never had personally growing up in Canberra.
"So it's nice to be able to provide something to the community like this."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
