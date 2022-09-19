This is the final week of performances of Canberra Rep's production. Timberlake Wertenbaker's play is based on the novel The Playmaker by Thomas Keneally. First performed at the Royal Court, London, and winner of the Olivier Play of the Year Award in 1988, this is the story of the first piece of Western theatre performed in Australia. Set in 1789 in the rudimentary penal colony that became Sydney, a young lieutenant works with convicts to bring Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer to life under the eye of Governor Phillip despite many challenges including an actor who's been sentenced to death and only two copies of the script. It's directed by Karen Vickery. Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm. See: canberrarep.org.au.