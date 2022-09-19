This is the final week of performances of Canberra Rep's production. Timberlake Wertenbaker's play is based on the novel The Playmaker by Thomas Keneally. First performed at the Royal Court, London, and winner of the Olivier Play of the Year Award in 1988, this is the story of the first piece of Western theatre performed in Australia. Set in 1789 in the rudimentary penal colony that became Sydney, a young lieutenant works with convicts to bring Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer to life under the eye of Governor Phillip despite many challenges including an actor who's been sentenced to death and only two copies of the script. It's directed by Karen Vickery. Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Brisbane's powerhouse musical siblings, the singer-songwriters Katie and Tyrone Noonan, join forces to perform the george album Polyserena live, in celebration of its 20th Anniversary. Debuting at No.1 on the ARIA charts in 2002, the album launched george onto the national stage, earning them six ARIA nominations and winning them the award for Breakthrough Artist - Album. The performance will showcase the talents of Katie and Tyrone and their band - Brandon Mamata on guitar, Steele Chabau on bass, with Katie's son Dexter Hurren on drums. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday September 24 at 8.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The time-twisting musical collective that puts pop music in a time machine will bring The Grand Reopening Tour to Llewellyn Hall on Friday, September 23 at 8pm. Hear renditions of modern music's biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras performed by an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians.See: premier.ticketek.com.au.
Canberra's celebration of spring is back. On Saturday, September 24 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Clockwork Circus's Parade of Bugs will be visiting to inspect the flowers and delight visitors. On the same day from 9.15am to 10.15am will be a session of flow yoga that combines movement with breath, in fluid sequences. Free but please register and bring a yoga mat and comfortable clothes. See: floriadeaustralia.com.
Subtitled Regenerating Our Waters, this free session at the National Museum of Australia on Friday, September 23 at 6pm will see National Museum Senior Fellow Dr Kirsten Wehner and a panel of science, industry and culture leaders consider the extinction crisis. Bookings essential. See: nma.gov.au.
