Buckingham Palace has published a picture of the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth.
The "ledger stone", as it is called, is a black, hand-carved Belgian marble slab with brass letter inlays of her name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents' names on it.
It is in St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle to the west of London. The release of the picture was ahead of the burial site opening to visitors.
The opposition has offered its support in principle for a federal anti-corruption commission, but warned of "dire consequences" if the legislation is flawed.
Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said the Coalition will support measures to stamp out corruption but "if you get it wrong, it has dire consequences."
She needed assurances: "Will there be procedural fairness and natural justice? Will hearings be in public or private? When will they be one or the other?"
The Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel's world championship dream has turned into a nightmare after an alleged fracas in a Sydney hotel.
He was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting two teenage girls after children repeatedly knocked on his hotel door on Saturday night.
According to a NSW Police statement, he pushed the teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, after becoming involved in a verbal altercation with them.
He was one of the favourites to win the World Road Championships in Wollongong but will face court next week.
The move out from the cities isn't always as easy as you might expect. As people migrate for better life-styles in smaller country towns, the infrastructure sometimes can't meet the needs.
The demographic shift has been prompted by the population stresses in major cities, with the pandemic accelerating the trend.
But slow internet speeds are just one pressures being placed on hundreds of towns within a few hours' drive of cities.
Others include health and education services, water security and, most urgently, housing availability and affordability.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
