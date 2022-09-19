A potential mini cyclone and more than 423,000 lightning strikes have left many parts of South Australia without power.
About 163,000 customers have been affected by outages since a storm hit the state on Saturday. It also closed 50 schools today.
In the central west of NSW, dozens of people sheltered in an RSL overnight as an "unbelievable" deluge flooded a small rural town, destroying businesses with waters rising to roof height.
Vast swathes of the central west were battered by rain and powerful storms with the force of the floodwaters smashing shop windows and knocking out the back wall of the local supermarket in Molong.
And more communities impacted by Victoria's ongoing flood emergency can now access disaster relief, just as flash flooding hit the Mornington Peninsula. Residents there were warned to stay indoors and away from floodwaters as a severe thunderstorm caused havoc today.
A watch and act alert was issued for Mount Martha, Mornington, Hastings and Dromana as heavy rainfall caused localised flash flooding and building damage.
Communities in East Gippsland, Mildura, Hindmarsh, Towong and the Southern Grampians can now apply for federal and state flood assistance.
Meanwhile, a shocking allegation has potentially shed light on a devastating January 2020 fire, which tore through about 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park, which makes up much of the ACT.
The Orroral Valley bushfire was ignited because a person onboard an army helicopter wanted a "piss break", an inquiry heard. A light on the helicopter started the fire when it landed.
It has been a day of startling revelations, with another inquiry raising questions about whether an apparently notorious child killer has been wrongly imprisoned.
Kathleen Folbigg, who was jailed for killing four of her own children, has an "exceptionally rare" DNA variant, a cardiologist has said.
The inquiry began after prominent scientists signed a petition asking Folbigg be pardoned due to new scientific evidence.
The news has come on World Kindness Day, with some newspapers across the country taking the day to heart.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
