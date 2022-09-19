Queen Elizabeth II is to be laid to rest later this evening in a ceremony that will no doubt be watched on television by many millions.
It has drawn the world's leaders, including President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited.
The funeral service itself will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London but there will then be a private service at the Royal Chapel in Windsor Castle where the Queen will be interred.
Mr Albanese, the governor-general and a small delegation of Australians will be among more than 2000 people attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Mr Albanese was among the estimated crowd of 750,000 people who viewed Queen Elizabeth's coffin ahead of her state funeral.
"It was a very solemn occasion and it was very emotional," he said afterwards.
Hundreds have registered to watch the funeral at Government House in Canberra, while St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney and Federation Square in Melbourne will host live viewings.
Meanwhile, the American president has said that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
Asked in a televised interview whether US forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by China, Joe Biden replied: "Yes, if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."
Asked to clarify if he meant that (unlike in Ukraine) US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Mr Biden replied: "Yes."
There has been quite a lot of explanation since because the commitment was so strong. Spokespeople for the president have said that this does not represent a change in US policy.
Rising interest rates could eventually help home-buyers, according to an official from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The central bank's head of domestic markets, Jonathan Kearns, said that higher interest rates would push home prices down.
"Estimates suggest the net effect is that mortgage payments for new buyers would be higher for about two years as a result of higher interest rates," he said. "But after that, the declines in housing prices and mortgage size begin to dominate."
Talking of the Queen ......
Australia's national honey bee genetics program has suffered a significant set back after it was forced to destroy around 20 million bees in the Hunter region due to the threat from the varroa mite.
But around 50 queen bees in the national Plan Bee project were preserved.
"It's a significant impact to the project but the silver lining is that we will be able to work with the queen breeding sector around the nation and ramp up data collection and selection outcomes," Elizabeth Frost from the NSW department of primary industries and Plan Bee project said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
