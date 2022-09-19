Ben O'Donnell didn't have to think too hard about answering the phone when Stephen Larkham came calling.
Having grown up watching the Wallabies legend lead Australia to World Cup and Bledisloe success, the 27-year-old was not willing to risk missing out on a meeting with the new ACT Brumbies coach.
Larkham had kept a close eye on O'Donnell throughout the past few seasons, the crafty outside back a key figure for Irish club Connacht.
It didn't take him long to identify the Australian as a point of difference throughout the upcoming Super Rugby season.
So when Larkham called to offer up a chance to return home and join the Brumbies, O'Donnell jumped at the opportunity.
"It wasn't a hard decision," he said. "I was over in Ireland playing with Connacht, Stephen Larkham was coaching Munster, so we were just down the road from each other.
"When Bernie calls, you answer. It happened pretty quickly after that.
"Most of the people my age grew up watching Bernie play, he was a freak. The way he wants to play is very attractive to myself."
O'Donnell's journey to Canberra has been a lengthy one.
An outside back with impressive footwork and silky skills, the 27-year-old spent four years representing Australia on the world sevens circuit.
O'Donnell played at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and claimed the Shawn Mackay Award for sevens player of the year in 2018.
The move to Ireland followed in 2020, and he has spent the past three years plying his trade in the United Rugby Championship.
O'Donnell had another high-profile figure to lean on in making the decision to return home, former Brumby Mack Hansen a teammate at Connacht.
The flyhalf's career took off after moving to Ireland in 2021 and he has become a mainstay in the country's national team.
The Brumbies, Hansen told O'Donnell, would provide a perfect opportunity to chase his dream of representing Australia.
"He was really good letting me know the ins and outs of the club," O'Donnell said.
"When I was younger Super Rugby was always the goal for me. The timing was just perfect with Stephen coming back.
"I never really had goals to play for a team, I've just taken opportunities as they've come. This one was too good to say no to."
Larkham was thrilled to secure O'Donnell's signature for the next two years, the coach already plotting ways to utilise the talent in a star-studded backline.
Playing alongside the likes of Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio and Len Ikitau, it's expected the new recruit will have plenty of opportunities to attack with space.
"Ben will be a quality addition to our group," Larkham said.
"Ben was a very accomplished sevens player, and he's made a good transition to XVs, but we feel he's got a great chance to develop further in our environment.
"With his pace and feel for the game, Ben's an option across the backline and we're excited to see how he goes on Saturday."
O'Donnell will make his first appearance for the Brumbies in Saturday's trial against the Waratahs at St Edmund's College.
Former Rebel Jack Debreczeni is also likely to make an appearance in the clash, ACT officials expected to confirm his signing later this week.
The Brumbies commenced their preparations for Saturday's match with a training session at Marist College on Monday afternoon, students flocking to meet their rugby idols in the first of what will likely be many visits to schools across Canberra throughout the next year.
O'Donnell hasn't played a competitive game since Connacht's season came to an end in May and he's looking forward to lacing up the boots and making a statement in front of his new coach and teammates.
"I haven't played footy for a long time," O'Donnell said.
"I'm keen to get the ball in hand and build some partnerships and combinations with a few of the boys in the team."
