The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Urban infill offers significantly cheaper way to create new dwellings: study

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:18am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greenfield suburbs, like Whitlam, cost significantly more than urban infill sites on a per dwelling basis. PIcture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The cost of preparing a new dwelling in a greenfield suburb in Canberra could be about eight times higher than the price of a new dwelling in an urban infill area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.