Canberra's NRL season is a wrap, but its NRLW expansion team plans are already well under way with a head coach nearly locked in.
The Raiders are in the middle of the mammoth task of building an elite NRLW team from scratch for their exciting debut in the women's competition in 2023.
Coaches, trainers, managers and many more support staff are needed for the endeavour and Raiders chief executive Don Furner was eager to get the key figures appointed before next month, with a hectic player recruitment process to come.
"We're not allowed to physically sign up anyone until November 1," Furner told The Canberra Times.
"This year's comp will finish then all those girls will come off-contract and that will be when it heats up.
"We want the coach and manager in place so once the November deadline comes forward we can have a crack and start contracting."
Furner said Canberra's head coach search was almost complete with an announcement expected "soon".
Once the Raiders have their NRLW coaches, staff and players locked in the work doesn't end.
They will also have to set up strong development pathways to ensure there is depth long-term.
The Canberra region boasts a healthy pipeline of female footy talent and many home-grown players will be snapped up by the Raiders for their inaugural NRLW season.
The club is expected to look outside of the capital as well to be competitive.
"There's a good list to start with, particularly local girls, some of whom we've spoken to and some of whom we will talk to - but that will be a big job," Furner said.
"It's starting from scratch, whereas with the NRL it's only a handful of guys left to contract after each season."
Earlier this year board member Katrina Fanning - the legendary Jillaroo whom the top female rugby league competition in Canberra is named after - spoke about the Raiders' search for a coach.
She revealed the club wanted to ensure they found a good fit with the Raiders' culture, and she also promoted the value of recruiting local products.
"There's a really strong emphasis on growing our own talent," she said.
"Just what the Raiders did when they started in 1982, really. Even though there were a few Queenslanders at the start, with Laurie and Ricky and Brad out of the catchment area, that's what really nailed some of their success."
While most female players are semi-professional Furner was confident in the very near future NRLW would experience similar growth to the AFLW.
"It'll grow, for sure. We're probably four or five years behind them in TV deals as they started earlier," he said.
"I would say the next generation of girls coming through will be able to earn a decent wage out of it."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
