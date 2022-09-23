Various artists: Nurture: Craft + Design Centre Members annual exhibition. Craft ACT. Until October 22. craftact.org.au.
The annual members' exhibition at Craft ACT is always an event to anticipate with pleasure. It provides an opportunity to see what is happening in contemporary craft and to experience the actual reality of the artwork itself - an experience once taken for granted but not anymore. The theme of the exhibition, "nurture", is a reminder of the recent tough times we have traversed. The exhibition enables artists to express how they have nurtured and maintained their well-being and their art practice during the past two years of isolation, financial stress and lack of career opportunities.
A common misapprehension is that creative people cope with isolation better than others because they are creative and can work in isolation. In a sense this may be true as shown by the work in this exhibition but artists also need the stimulus of others, the opportunities of participating in workshops and artists-in-residence programs as well as the impetus of exhibitions and commissions.
The membership of Craft ACT includes artists working in a wide variety of media.
However, a common link is an awareness by these artists of all aspects of the environment especially of its fragility and the wish to pursue sustainability in their art practice. The use of technology informs the practice of most contemporary artists but there is still respect for the craft traditions of the handmade even though these traditions can be turned on their head in new and beguiling ways.
One of the larger works in this exhibition by more than 44 artists is by Elliott Bastianon. His colourful, eye-catching table cleverly reuses discarded copper pipes as table legs. The interesting patination on their surface is the result not of artistic design but the result of continual weathering by nature. Annie Trevillian's life-affirming digital print Backyard with its scattered motifs of brightly coloured birds and flowers takes its inspiration from the artist's garden during the pandemic.
Jennifer Robertson, well-known for the considered and innovative approach that she brings to her weaving, has used copper, steel and metal thread for her abstract wall sculptures that connect descriptions of the patterns of the earth's geology with the language of weaving to trace poetic journeys across the landscape.
A work of quiet power is a small ceramic group by Lea Durie called Tracks. The linear designs on the pots recall the tracks made into the landscape after the devastation of fire and flood around Braidwood.
Julie Bradley and Barbara Rogers both work with the language of design. Bradley's panel Finding my way orchestrates her design elements with panache using collage and gouache to provide a journey for the eye. Rogers uses resist-dying techniques then she overstitches the fabric by hand to emphasise and disrupt the pattern highlighting the large circles on the fabric - the Loopholes of the work's title.
Wendy Dawes' enigmatic works on paper are no less engaging - her collections of tiny cubes of paper print make up one large image. However, as these tiny cubes of paper print start to disengage from their fellows, we are left with a disturbing image of disintegration and loss.
Fashion designer Alice van Meurs' use of Indigenous-designed and printed fabric signals a growing trend in fashion design that I hope will continue. For her dramatic dress she uses a striking black and white Aboriginal hand-screen printed fabric by Ikuntji artist Mavis Marks.
And who could resist Ximena Briceno's witty face masks cleverly stitched from gum leaves called provocatively Masks for Thought: Koalas, Pandemic and Climate Change? Food for thought indeed.
