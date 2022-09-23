The annual members' exhibition at Craft ACT is always an event to anticipate with pleasure. It provides an opportunity to see what is happening in contemporary craft and to experience the actual reality of the artwork itself - an experience once taken for granted but not anymore. The theme of the exhibition, "nurture", is a reminder of the recent tough times we have traversed. The exhibition enables artists to express how they have nurtured and maintained their well-being and their art practice during the past two years of isolation, financial stress and lack of career opportunities.