The pain of Thursday's devastating Bledisloe Cup defeat is driving the Wallabies in their quest to snap a 36-year Eden Park hoodoo.
The Australian players are still hurting after they had a rare win over the All Blacks ripped from their hands following referee Mathieu Raynal's decision to penalise the side for time wasting.
The ruling handed New Zealand possession and they promptly scored to secure a stunning 39-37 win.
It's a result that left the Wallabies devastated, their chances of winning the Bledisloe Cup evaporating.
Veteran Allan Alaalatoa said it's a feeling he will remember for a long time and it throws more fuel on the fire burning within the squad.
"That's why you want to play, to be part of these big games," Alaalatoa said. "The All Blacks look at Eden Park as their fortress. They'll be confident off the back of back-to-back wins.
"Playing at home, there's an expectation from their home crowd to get the win. When you're the opposition team, those are the games you want to be part of. It's a huge motivating factor."
The Wallabies quest to defeat the All Blacks at Eden Park for the first time since 1986 was dealt a massive blow on Monday, the team confirming Rob Leota underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles suffered on Thursday night.
Brumbies lock Darcy Swain is also facing a suspension for a dangerous clean out and faced a SANZAAR disciplinary panel on Monday night. The results of the hearing are likely to be released on Tuesday.
While desperate to make amends for last week's heartbreaking loss, the Wallabies are determined to remain focused on the task at hand.
Alaalatoa said the group has learnt plenty of lessons from Thursday night and feels the pain of defeat will not detract from their preparations for Saturday's Test.
"The boys are hurting," he said. "You can see that in not only the boys but our staff as well. We just want to make sure we channel that in the right direction.
"We've got to be clinical in the way we play, we want to play smart as well. We've just got to make sure we nail our detail, everyone does their job and on top of that, everyone has that extra feeling as well."
The Wallabies closely studied the footage from last week's loss on Sunday, coaching staff highlighting a number of crucial areas and key moments.
The leadership group has been tasked with ensuring the time-wasting penalty is a one off and does not happen again.
"I've never been part of a game where that's happened before," Alaalatoa said.
"Now we've learnt that, in the process of making decisions we need to be better.
"That's especially for myself as a leader and other leaders that were out there on the field at that time."
