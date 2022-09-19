The Canberra Times

Queens saved as 20 million bees destroyed

By Liv Casben
September 19 2022 - 7:06am
The detection of the varroa mite has been a major blow to Australia's bee breeding program. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia's national honey bee genetics program has suffered a significant set back after it was forced to destroy around 20 million bees in the Hunter region of NSW, due to the threat from the varroa mite.

