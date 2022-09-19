The Canberra Times

All teenage crash victims now laid to rest

By Sam McKeith
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Balloon tributes have been left around Wollondilly Shire after the deaths of five local teens. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

All five teenagers killed in a horror crash on a rural road in Sydney's southwestern outskirts have been farewelled by their heartbroken community and laid to rest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.