The Canberra Times

Origin exits Beetaloo for 'cleaner' energy

By Marion Rae
September 19 2022 - 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sale of Beetaloo will allow Origin to invest in cleaner energy, CEO Frank Calabria says. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

Origin Energy has offloaded its stake in the gas-rich Beetaloo Basin to focus on "cleaner" projects, including a big battery on the site of Australia's biggest coal-fired power station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.