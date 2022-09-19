The Canberra Times

Rate hikes could help home buyers: RBA

By Poppy Johnston
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RBA says over time, smaller home loans will offset the impact of higher interest rates. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

It takes around two years for elevated interest rates to dampen house prices enough to offset higher mortgage repayments, a senior RBA official says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.