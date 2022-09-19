A new gift store stocking locally-made products has opened at Canberra Airport, while a much-loved restaurant has also returned.
Lagardere AWPL, an airport retailer, has set up shop at the airport with Merchant Canberra.
Travellers will find the shelves stocked with brands including Bison, Wildbrumby, Helm Wines, Jasper and Myrtle chocolates. The store will also sell Indigenous artwork from around Australia.
"We are excited to have delivered a store dedicated to Canberra and unique to Canberra Airport, designed to represent the nation's capital in a world-class airport environment," Ben Norton, Multi Site Manager of Lagardere AWPL said in a statement.
Noodle and sushi restaurant Noodles XO has also reopened at the airport, serving up a wide range of dishes including dumplings, hand rolled sushi, pho and laksa.
It is the fifth food and beverage venue on offer to travellers at the airport, and has reopened after closing during the pandemic.
"The restaurant is a tailor-made offering and compliments the high quality and great experience travellers experience at Canberra Airport," Luke Tulloch, general manager of airport retail enterprises at Canberra Airport said in a statement.
The openings come ahead of the school holidays, and following the announcement of new airline services, including Jetstar to the Gold Coast, Link Airways to Coffs Harbour and the restart of international services with Qatar next month.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
