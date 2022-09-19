The Canberra Times

Realistic androids coming closer, as scientists teach a robot to share your laughter

By Ellen Phiddian
September 19 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers think it will be only 10 to 20 years before we can finally have a casual chat with a robot like we would with a friend. Picture from Shutterstock.

Do you ever laugh at an inappropriate moment?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.