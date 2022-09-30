A story situated so richly and weirdly might head off in different directions. Paz might transform into an amateur sleuth, her new husband into a serial killer, the dead artist into an enigmatic, even sinister figure. If a murder mystery did not work, the tale might be adapted into an ironic comment on the art scene in California. Paz's form of art, after all, entails dressing up as a Country and Western singer, occasionally sporting a bag over her head. In addition, Sopinka arranges for her characters to argue - in a particularly acute and biting way - about the standing of feminist women artists.