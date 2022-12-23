She's been termed the J.K. Rowling of her day, but many readers today will not be familiar with the name Richmal Crompton.
Although more may be aware of her 38 Just William novels, which have had numerous film, TV and audio adaptations.
The first film appeared in 1940, the first radio series in 1946, while Dennis Waterman played William in the first TV series in 1962.
Terry Pratchett, who once said he learned irony from Crompton's books, and Neil Gaiman originally titled their 1990 Good Omens book William the Antichrist, after Gaiman had the idea of crossing the Just William books with The Omen.
So who was Richmal Crompton?
Jane McVeigh has written an informative and comprehensive biography to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the publication of the first two William novels, Just William and More William in 1922, now collector's items worth thousands of dollars.
Crompton, a vicar's daughter, was a suffragette at university, taught classics in an all-girls school until the age of 32, when a severe case of polio forced her to abandon teaching.
Fortunately, the success of the William books provided financial security and a full-time writing career which resulted in 41 novels and 10 short story collections, in addition to the William books. Crompton, who never married, produced on average two books a year.
Crompton's William novels, which were written initially as much for adults as children, follow the adventures, in a English home counties village setting of a an 11-year-old dishevelled free spirit, William Brown, the leader of the "Outlaws", Ginger, Henry, Douglas, and the scruffy dog Jumble.
In William, Ben Aaronovitch has argued that Crompton "created one of the great characters of English literature . . . William is almost always on the side of the tramp, the underdog and the rebel in the face of wealth and authority".
While William himself remained at the age of 11 throughout the books, the chronological settings changed.
Initially, in the 1920s and 30s novels, the Brown family household functioned within a solid middle-class environment with maids, a cook, stables and a summer house.
But by the early 1950s, only the maid remains and television and a wider world intrude. The novels, however, still resonate today, even if some of the social settings and attitude have dated.
McVeigh writes, that in her detailed account of Crompton's life and writings, she wanted to rescue," the voice of an undervalued woman writer about whom patriarchal myths have been told ".
Crompton's non-William novels often cover the darker undercurrents of village life, focusing on issues of domestic violence, family tensions and the frustrations of young women trapped within conventional mores, compared to the generally uplifting William books.
Crompton's non-William books were often bestsellers when published but were overshadowed by the success of the others.
Nonetheless, it is through the William books that Crompton will always be remembered.
She once referred to William as "my Frankenstein monster. I've tried to get rid of him, but he's quite impossible to get rid of."
She grudgingly conceded, "there is something rather appealing about him", and wondered if the character of William appealed because he had characteristics "common to all human beings.
"Love of adventure? Inventiveness? Burning curiosity? Courage? The stuff of heroes."
Martin Jarvis, the voice of the acclaimed Just William audiobooks, has referenced Crompton's mastery of nuance, her "incredible psychology and understanding . . . the picture she paints of just about every form of adult from that time is incredibly accurate".
Crompton's children are all well defined, such as the lisping Violet Elizabeth Bott, the daughter of the nouveau riche, social climbing Bott', who always wants to be involved in the Outlaws adventures.
She regularly threatens William if she can't be included she will, "thcream and thcream till I'm thick".
McVeigh argues the literary merit of the Williams books "lies in language, style and tone of the narrative that speak to both adults and children, although some, but not all, children may miss Crompton's wry eye reflecting on the absurdities of the adult world".
William's wishes expressed in "The Outlaws Report" in William and the Brains Trust (1945) still resonate for children today, except for the size of the pocket money.
McVeigh effectively documents the life of one of the best-selling female authors of the 20th century, who, in William Brown, created one of the immortals of children's literature.
