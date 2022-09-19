A Michelago man has been charged after vehicle allegedly stolen from a rural property in Captains Flat was found on the other side of NSW months later.
The rural crime prevention team from NSW Police alleges a 31-year-old man broke into a storage facility at Googong Foreshores in April, and stole a chainsaw, hedge trimmer and other tools.
The man then allegedly stole an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and a trailer from a rural property in Captains Flat in May.
Police said they recovered the ATV in June from a rural property north-west of Walgett, in northern NSW.
The 31-year-old has since been charged with breaking, entering and stealing, stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a trailer.
He was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before Queanbeyan Local Court on November 7.
Detective Sergeant Mick Calleja said it was a timely reminder "for landholders and other persons involved in agricultural industry to record serial numbers of farm machinery and equipment."
"This will ensure any stolen property that is recovered by police, will be returned to the rightful owner," the NSW Police southern zone rural crime coordinator said.
If anyone wishes to report incidents of rural crime, please contact your local police or rural crime investigators. Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you wish to remain anonymous.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.