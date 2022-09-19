The Canberra Times
Vehicle allegedly stolen from Captains Flat found in Walgett, NSW

Soofia Tariq
Soofia Tariq
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:45pm, first published September 19 2022 - 11:00pm
The All-Terrain Vehicle allegedly stolen from a rural property in Captains Flat in May. Picture by NSW Police

A Michelago man has been charged after vehicle allegedly stolen from a rural property in Captains Flat was found on the other side of NSW months later.

