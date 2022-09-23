Braidwood 'coppers' lay down the law in candid caper as Model A Fords roll into town

The photo was sent in by Kevin Mulcahy of Tura Beach who reports the hospital had various names at different times. "From 1914 to 1930 it was known simply as the Canberra Hospital; it changed in 1930 to Canberra Government Hospital and again in 1935 to the Canberra Community Hospital. All patients and equipment were transferred to the new hospital of the same name in Liversidge Street in 1943. This was the one that was imploded in 1997. In 1968 the name reverted to Canberra Hospital until 1979 when it became the Royal Canberra Hospital. It kept this title until November 1991 when it was closed." Got it?