Saudi Arabia celebrates its 92nd National Day today.



Its people remember the sacrifices made to recover the capital Riyadh and work to unify the country on 23 September 23, 1932, under the leadership of its founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.



A 30-year struggle resulted in the establishment of the third Saudi state, named the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which continues under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince HRH Prince Muhammad bin Salman.



Under the leadership of its rulers and the determination of its people, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in continuous vast development and great progress.

Bilateral relations

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Australia have had strong relations since the signing of the protocol to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1974. These relations have strengthened over time, underpinned by commercial ties and shared membership in the G20. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations to present, a number of high-level visits and important meetings have taken place, which culminated in the signing of more than 13 bilateral agreements. Those support further cooperation and sharing of experiences in areas of common interest.



Saudi Arabia is one of Australia's major markets in the Middle East, and around 4,500 Saudi students are enrolled in Australian universities and colleges. The growing number of Saudi students in Australian universities has strengthened people-to-people links. This expanding educational relationship is reflected in the Memorandum of Higher Education Cooperation between the two countries.

And there are other growing people-to-people links. Many tourists from Saudi Arabia visit Australia each year, while many Australian citizens work in Saudi Arabia, mainly in health, education and other specialist areas.

Saudi Vision 2030

Announced in 2016, this vision seeks to invest in and harness the nation's strengths - given its distinguished strategic location - towards achieving the country's ambition of becoming a leading investment power with participation from the public and private sectors.



One of its most important objectives is to raise the economic level, diversify sources of income, encourage foreign investors, and set regulations to preserve the right of those investors. The Kingdom has also launched an electronic platform (Invest Saudi), which offers many services to foreign investors.



The Kingdom encourages all investors wishing to enter the Saudi market to contact the Embassy in Canberra or the Commercial Consul's office at the Kingdom's Consulate General in Sydney.

