Although he had a sharp eye for proper structures, procedures and financing, Hawke put staffing, that most difficult and critical of management tasks, first rather than something that was expected to follow when all else was determined. He took a generous view of people's reserves of goodwill and believed that when treated fairly, openly and honestly and kept free of cheap motivational tricks like performance pay, most would do their best. Somewhat against the self-image of the neo-liberal age, Hawke wrote and spoke extensively about how people in organisations should be treated while being firm in holding them to account. In practising what he preached, he attracted many acolytes and admirers.