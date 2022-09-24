The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Obituary | Allan Hawke, respected public servant and Canberra Raiders chairman, gave life the biggest and best bash he could

By Paddy Gourley, Andrew Podger, Paul Dibb
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan and Maria Hawke. Pictured supplied

The depth of affection, admiration and gratitude for Dr Allan Hawke evident at his funeral in a crowded St Christopher's Cathedral in Manuka on September 12 truthfully reflected the life of one of Australia's stand-out citizens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.