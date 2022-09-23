The Canberra Times
The drive for an Australian head of state shifts up a gear following Queen Elizabeth II's death

By Steve Evans
September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
When - and if - the republic referendum eventually happens, there are factors which may push the result either way. Picture Getty Images

The archaic language spoken by the proxy for the Australian head of state may or may not have jarred: "Because of the death of our blessed and glorious Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George."

