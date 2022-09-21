The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 22, 1983

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 22, 1983.

On this day in 1983, in a show of student impact, a group of 300 students from Narrabundah College who marched on Parliament House won their battle with the Government to have blue asbestos removed from their school.

Jess Hollingsworth

