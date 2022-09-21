Times Past: September 22, 1983

On this day in 1983, in a show of student impact, a group of 300 students from Narrabundah College who marched on Parliament House won their battle with the Government to have blue asbestos removed from their school.
This story showed the power of group students, with the support of teachers and other officials, who cared enough about their learning space to take it all the way to those who had the authority to fix the issue.
We now understand the danger of asbestos and it was an inspiring feat for these students to be so assertive.
Cheers went up when the announcement was made that removal works would begin at the college.
Senator Ryan shared the minutes of the meeting and she acknowledged the urgency of the college situation, the disruption to students and said the Government decided to make a direct and immediate response.
In true Government style, immediate work meant that it would actually begin at the end of the current school year. In the meantime the affected areas would remain sealed off.
Senator Ryan was impressed with the initiative that the students had shown and it was a great example of the government school system "promoting people who know how to act properly and effectively in a democratic society".
