Curtin home sets new suburb record with $3 million-plus sale

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:47am
This is the first time the suburb has recorded a sale above the $3 million mark.

A newly built home in Curtin has set a new residential benchmark for the suburb after selling prior to auction on Saturday for more than $3 million.

