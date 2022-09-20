Curtin home sets new suburb record with $3 million-plus sale

A newly built home in Curtin has set a new residential benchmark for the suburb after selling prior to auction on Saturday for more than $3 million.
Selling agent Jason Roses of VERV Property was unable to confirm the exact price 6 Jenkins Street, Curtin, sold for but said the property "sold north of $3 million".
This is the first time the suburb has recorded a sale above the $3 million mark.
The residence was scheduled to go under the hammer on October 8.
"We were very shocked it sold so quickly. It was only on the market for 11 days and we only had three open homes of which exactly 111 groups came through," Roses said.
"It was one of the most extraordinary Saturdays we've had because after we received the pre-auction offer, we spent the whole day negotiating and eventually it sold."
The four-bedroom house, which sits on 810 square metres of land, was built by Blackett Homes and designed by Thursday Architects, and has multiple living spaces, a wealth of natural light and an outdoor area overlooking the pool.
"This sale is a credit to everyone involved. It was a real team effort between Blackett Homes, Thursday Architecture, Sugar Designs who did the interiors, and VERV Property as selling agents," said Roses.
"No detail of this home was overlooked and Blackett Homes spent so much time to make sure everything was right. They've been building homes for the last 40 years and this property was a culmination of that experience and what made it so popular."
Curtin's previous suburb record was set by 90 Dunstan Street in December when it sold for $2.9 million at auction.
Roses said while he hopes the latest sale would hold as the suburb's top sale for "at least this year", anything could happen.
"Are there more expensive homes in this suburb? Yes. Are there more expensive homes currently being built? Definitely. But a lot of those home owners may want to stay in those houses for a long time," he said.
"This is one of the best homes in Curtin and it just goes to show how popular the suburb has been in recent years. It's seen a huge rise lately."
The latest Domain House Price Report for the June quarter revealed Curtin's median house price had reached $1.48 million, up 27.6 per cent year-on-year and up a whopping 73.9 per cent when compared with the same period five years ago.
