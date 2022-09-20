When the then Princess Elizabeth saw her father ascend to the throne she made a promise, "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service".
We are blessed that her life was long, we are humbled by her service, and sacrifice in delivering on her promise.
We have grown with her as a presence in our lives, ever there for moments of national celebration or sadness, her name invoked in the business of government and the changing political cycle in our parliaments. She was a constant, a reassuring presence, a much respected and cherished head of state.
And for her family she was a beloved Mama and Granny. At the centre of the events of recent days we cannot forget a family is in grief, contending with their emotions even as the spotlight falls on them as they necessarily play their part in the affairs of state. This is the burden of unending responsibility.
To the last Her Majesty played her part, though clearly frail, presiding over the smooth transition of Boris Johnson's premiership to that of Liz Truss. She was the stability and assurance of continuity on which our democracies hold steady even in troubled times when the headwinds are strong.
Many prime ministers and heads of government, not just across her realms or the Commonwealth, but globally, have sought her wise counsel and she has kept their confidences.
From Churchill to Truss in Britain and Menzies to Albanese in Australia, she has been a constant against our shifting politics, serving and supporting each government in turn.
She loved Australia and watched with keen interest this country emerge with confidence, defining its modern identity and place in the world.
She visited 16 times, met and engaged with thousands of Australians over her life.
I had the great privilege of meeting the Queen on five occasions over my life from when I was a young diplomat in Kuala Lumpur in 1989 through to more recent times.
She was, for me, an inspirational role model, a woman thrust into leadership that she had not sought when she was only 25.
Yet she rose to the demands of royal duty, personal sacrifice and public service with a dedication and commitment that has set a standard for those of us who served in her name. Her curiosity and sense of humour combined with compassion, dignity and integrity in all she did, even at the toughest of times reminded us there is always hope, there is always good in the world, that the light of dawn always follows the darkness of night.
We now go into a world without her as Her Elizabethan Age closes and a new era begins with her son and heir, His Majesty King Charles III. Even as he carries his grief, and provides his family with solace as they deal with theirs, he takes on the burden of responsibility destiny demands - a responsibility he has embraced just as his mother did before him.
Having worked alongside him over seven days when he visited Malaysia in 2017, when I was high commissioner there, I have no doubt he will meet this duty. His time has come.
Ma'am, rest in peace and thank you.
God save the King.
