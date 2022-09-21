The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

What is opened and closed on the Queen's National Day of Mourning in Canberra

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:31am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
So there's an unexpected public holiday on Thursday, but can you do your groceries and more importantly, where can you find a coffee? Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Thursday September 22nd will be a one-off public holiday for all Australians to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.