Why not replace the head of state with a council of elders?

Hurricane Fiona has brought the island of Puerto Rico into the news with millions rendered homeless. It's very sad and we all share the people's grief, but we also need to pay attention to how we cover such events, not least how we pronounce the country's name. Puerto Rico has been long connected to the United States so our media should know it well. Yet we are hearing, even on the ABC, the unprofessionalism of regular mispronunciation. It is not "Porta Reeko" but "Pwerta Reeko" (from the Spanish). It's even more dis-courteous to constantly make such a careless mistake during disasters such as the Puerto Ricans are suffering at present.