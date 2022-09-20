Why not replace the head of state with a council of elders?

Both Ian Warden and Nicholas Stuart have mused, in articles in the last week, about the essential pointlessness of the monarchy. Ian thinks it is charming and amusing, Nicholas thinks it is a cynical diversion from the real issues.
Others have asked do we need a head of state at all? John Quiggin says yes, to keep the politicians honest (good luck with that). Penleigh Boyd points to political systems, e.g. the Swiss, with a sort of executive council rather than a permanent head of state.
The latter sounds appealing, and more in the spirit of a true democracy where supreme power is vested in the people rather than some hereditary monarchy.
The idea of an elected executive council (or council of elders) also seems to connect with (Australian) Indigenous traditions, which represent the longest-lasting and most sustainable culture in human history.
Ah well, M Flint, Murray Upton, Oliver Raymond and Chris Emery (Letters, September 19) if you are repeatedly unable to persuade the voters of Canberra to reject light rail, I suppose your only fall back is to repeatedly flood the letters page with repetitions of your penny-wise arguments.
In the meantime, light rail will continue to enable far more cost-effective transit-oriented development that will help to guarantee Canberra a leafier suburbia overall and a more liveable future, despite an unavoidably growing population.
John Rodriguez (Letters, September 19) claims Europe is not bludging off American defence spending. I don't know why he doesn't include Japan, Australia and worst of all, New Zealand, along with most of the free world in the international bludgers defence collective that hides behind America and snipes from the side-lines in hypocritical safety.
Most western countries, with the honourable exception of Israel, spend less than two percent of their GDP on defence. America spends about four per cent of GDP on its defence (and ours). Apart from this being immoral, it's helping wreck its economy.
Donald Trump, peace be upon him, refused to take this unforgivable bludging and cheating lying down, but was knee-capped before he could finish the job. It will be a priority for action in Trump's next presidency. (Or that of de Santis).
Serendipitously, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Chinese invasions of Tibet and North Vietnam, the threats to and trade boycotts of Australia and the threats of invasion of Taiwan will have made his job much easier.
America sometimes "invades" countries as Rodriguez tediously claims, like Germany, Japan and South Korea, but then, at its own immense cost, sets up courts, rule of law, property rights and democratic and capitalist institutions, and then leaves. America always goes home.
America would not have to "invade" so many wayward countries if the rest of the free world did their fair share.
Must finish. I'm re-reading the Battle of Trafalgar. Go Horatio.
The PM says that he can't envisage the "adversarial activity" of our parliament at a time when the world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
I would love to witness our representatives being shamed out of their depraved and juvenile behaviour, but we've been robbed of the opportunity.
The PM also claims that "protocol requires" Parliament to be cancelled.
If a protocol that last applied 70 years ago still binds us, why stop in the 20th century? We could follow ancient Egyptian protocol with 70 mummified corgis to serve in the underworld as an honour guard.
Even lowly public servants were once honoured to join their monarch in the afterlife, although the first Emperor of China's loyal soldiers must have found his terracotta warriors a "grave" disappointment.
Hurricane Fiona has brought the island of Puerto Rico into the news with millions rendered homeless. It's very sad and we all share the people's grief, but we also need to pay attention to how we cover such events, not least how we pronounce the country's name. Puerto Rico has been long connected to the United States so our media should know it well. Yet we are hearing, even on the ABC, the unprofessionalism of regular mispronunciation. It is not "Porta Reeko" but "Pwerta Reeko" (from the Spanish). It's even more dis-courteous to constantly make such a careless mistake during disasters such as the Puerto Ricans are suffering at present.
Steve Evans runs through quite a range of clichés in characterising reduction in the use of plastic as a "war on pleasure" ("The ACT government 's war on pleasure opens a new front", canberratimes.com.au, September 19). Evidently he is unaware of the serious effects of plastic waste on the environment.
In the Pacific for example there is a massive garbage patch, mostly plastic. Millions of animals are killed per annum from ingestion or tangling, not to mention the accumulation of plastic bits in those who still survive.
We ingest perhaps five grams of microplastic per day from these fish and other food, with unknown long term health effects.
What has also escaped Evans's attention are the serious aesthetic and blocking effects on beaches and streams, with the most serious contamination occurring in less developed countries. Does he never visit the coast?
The harm in Evans's argument is that it discourages more thoughtful use of plastic, and justifies inaction, by broad-brush ad hominem attacks on the sincerity and character of people who draw attention to serious environmental problems (his so-called "virtue signallers"). This is argument by insult, rather than evidence. It is also false equivalence to imply that the giving up of plastic straws means the abandonment of TVs.
Senator Pocock apparently held a community consultation in a school hall on the weekend. The ACT Libs were quick to accuse him of politicising the space.
Be prepared for more of this petty sniping Senator. You defeated Zed and they can't get over it. It's great that Senator Pocock is prepared to regularly consult with his constituents. Hopefully he will listen to what he hears. That will be a welcome change from the last decade.
According to Michael Huggins, copper will be the most sought-after metal of a low-emissions, electric future ("As emissions targets ramp up, copper will become the new oil", Opinion, September 20, p16) because of its high electrical conductivity.
Copper is not the only good electrical conductor: silver is better; and aluminium and gold are also excellent conductors. Silver is too expensive and reactive, and gold far too expensive, for the most likely applications. Aluminium is light and inexpensive, but presently used only in high-voltage power lines where weight is a critical factor. It would seem ideal for electric vehicles.
In addition, researchers at the University of NSW have recently developed a new, very compact (only 7.1 centimetres long) and powerful (spins at 100,000 rpm) electric motor that would be ideal for use in electric vehicles. It requires much less copper wire than is used in today's electric vehicle motors. Copper may not be the only "new oil".
I do not believe that Britain is a constitutional monarchy, as has been repeatedly asserted in the press.
Australia, in contrast, is a constitutional monarchy.
A constitution is a written document which overlays all laws. The US and Australian constitutions are examples of this.
In Britain Charles had no automatic right to be King. For him to be accepted there had to be an Acclamation Council
Our constitution is in fact an Act of the British parliament which provides for Queen Victoria and her "heirs and successors" to be head of state. Charles therefore became king on his mother's death. Therefore there was no need to have an acclamation meeting. Was this another blunder by the Governor-General?
As for Australia (which some politicians piously call "our country") ahead lies a republic. We have nothing to be afraid of.
That the Queen was good at her job is something that both monarchists and republicans can agree on. Not that it was a difficult one; the most onerous aspect was undoubtedly having to meet and schmooze people such as Donald Trump and Idi Amin. Still, she was paid most handsomely for it.
And, of course, there must have been lurking in the back of her mind the fact that the Brits and other Europeans have a history of removing the heads of monarchs who didn't do their job very well.
It's time, 537 years after the Battle of Bosworth Field, to right a historic wrong and restore the Plantagenet succession. Arise King Bernard Cumberbatch, it is time to restore the House of York to its former glory under the white rose. Your late cousin (albeit 16 times removed) Richard III's honour demands no less.
Although a Westminster Cathedral burial for the late Queen is not happening the new King has actually styled himself as "defender of faith" and "protector of faiths" on occasions.
The late Queen is referred to as Queen Elizabeth II. I have only lived in Scotland and Australia. In each of these there has only ever been one Queen Elizabeth; Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary I.
Electricity prices are soaring. So why would we choose to power our cars with electricity? To add to the problem?
Pensioners are being encouraged to ride electric scooters as a cheap form of transport. What could possibly go wrong?
Now that us lowly masses are finally realising the benefits of becoming a republic, there is an obvious choice for our first head of state. Just his title remains to be chosen; emperor, president, governor, dear leader, supreme ruler or Czar Peter FitzSimons.
I note with relief that the life expectancy of an 81 year old male in Australia is 7.8 years and that of a 73 year old male in the UK is 12.4 years. I hope Charles and I both stick to the predictions, because I would hate to have to go through all this again.
Rohan Goyne (Letters, September 19) claims Senator Pocock required Labor and Greens preferences to get elected. Senator Pocock was already a massive 22,000 votes ahead of Zed before Labor and Greens votes were even redistributed. Zed only had a slight first preference lead and was never going to win with such a low first preference vote.
Steve Evans's name calling of those trying to achieve a sustainable planet for their children and other life on earth is contemptible. ("The ACT government 's war on pleasure opens a new front", canberratimes.com.au, September 19). Mr Evans has no idea of the possibly catastrophic impacts of plastics, especially in nano particle form, on the ocean phytoplankton's oxygen production on which all life depends.
Microplastics have found their way to almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Let's hope they're relatively harmless to life.
