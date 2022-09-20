The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Why not replace the head of state with a council of elders?

By Letters to the Editor
September 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Governor-General is generally accepted as Australia's "effective head of state". Could he be replaced with a "council of elders"? Picture by Jamila Toderas.

Both Ian Warden and Nicholas Stuart have mused, in articles in the last week, about the essential pointlessness of the monarchy. Ian thinks it is charming and amusing, Nicholas thinks it is a cynical diversion from the real issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.