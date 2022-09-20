The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallabies lock Darcy Swain facing nervous wait to learn fate at judiciary

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
September 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallabies lock Darcy Swain was sent to the sin bin in last week's loss to the All Blacks. Picture Getty Images

The ACT Brumbies and Wallabies face a nervous wait to learn lock Darcy Swain's fate from a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.