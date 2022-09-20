The ACT Brumbies and Wallabies face a nervous wait to learn lock Darcy Swain's fate from a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday night.
The forward was cited for a dangerous cleanout on Quinn Tupaea during Australia's 39-37 loss to the All Blacks last week.
If guilty of a mid-range charge, the 25-year-old faces a six-week suspension, while the base penalty for a top-end citation is 10 weeks. A low-end charge attracts a two-week ban.
A ban of longer than six weeks could see Swain sit out the opening rounds of the Super Rugby season.
The wait comes as Brumbies teammate Lachlan Lonergan prepares to link up with the Australia A side for their upcoming tour of Japan. Wallabies Pone Fa'amausili and Suliasi Vunivalu will also join the squad.
Swain received a yellow card during last week's game, however SANZAAR officials deemed the incident worthy of a red card.
With Australia contesting the charges, the incident has progressed to a judicial committee hearing.
If suspended, Swain will miss Saturday's second Bledisloe Test at Eden Park.
The forward recently returned form a two-game ban for a headbutt in the opening Test of July's England series.
Tupaea was injured in the cleanout and will spend the next three months on the sidelines. It's a situation that left Swain disappointed, according to Wallabies teammate Allan Alaalatoa.
"Seeing Darcy after the game, he was devastated," Alaalatoa said. "He was more devastated for Quinn. There was no intention for him to injure him.
"We've thrown an arm around him because he's copping a fair bit on social media. We want to make sure that mentally he's doing alright. I know he was devastated after the game for Quinn and what happened."
