The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

What is debt-trap diplomacy and is China taking advantage of developing countries

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China's lending to developing countries has increased by a whopping four-fold since 2010. Picture Shutterstock

Developing countries are feeling the pinch. Food prices, inflation, interest rates and the US dollar are all going up. Their economic growth and ability to repay debts are going down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.