The family of an alleged stalker and drug offender has made an impassioned plea for his release, addressing a judge from a court's public gallery as he applied for bail.
The 32-year-old north Canberra man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested late last year as part of what police described as an ongoing investigation into the distribution of drugs by outlaw motorcycle gangs in the ACT.
The man was also charged in March this year after allegedly stalking a Child and Youth Protection Services staff member and intimidating the same woman on account of her having appeared as a witness in an ACT Children's Court proceeding in December 2021.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused bail after these charges were laid and the man has been behind bars on remand since.
The accused appeared in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, representing himself before Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson in a bid for freedom.
Prosecutor Andrew Chatterton argued the alleged offender had "two obstacles" to jump before he could be granted bail.
MORE NEWS
First, he had to prove his circumstances had changed since his last bail application and then, if successful, establish that the change was "exceptional".
The 32-year-old submitted his wife and son were sick and needed surgery, while his parents were living in his house where payments were "falling behind" due to him being in prison.
He also explained he was "the bread winner" of his family and he was worried his wife would "end up homeless".
Mr Chatterton said in fairness to the accused, the bail application should wait until he obtained Legal Aid representation.
Members of the accused's family, sitting in the gallery, then stood up to speak to Justice Loukas-Karlsson, further pleading they needed his support and for him to be granted bail.
Justice Loukas-Karlsson told both the accused and members of his family there was "no chance of getting bail today".
The accused then decided to withdraw the bail application until he received legal representation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.