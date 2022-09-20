The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: 'Great peril' from war, climate change and pandemic - Antonio Guterres

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Picture Shutterstock

As the world approaches some sort of normal at what may be the tail-end of the pandemic, the leader of the United Nations has warned of the "immense" tasks confronting the planet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.