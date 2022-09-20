As the world approaches some sort of normal at what may be the tail-end of the pandemic, the leader of the United Nations has warned of the "immense" tasks confronting the planet.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited war and the climate situation as well as rising poverty and inequality. He said that the divisions among major powers had become worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
He said the planet was "literally on fire". And the pandemic does continue despite the improvements.
He was speaking as the 2022 UN General Assembly opened in New York. This is the first time in three years that world leaders have met in person there.
And in Australia economic troubles loom.
The federal budget recorded a $50 billion improvement in the last financial year - but the Treasurer warned that the turnaround was temporary.
Jim Chalmers said the final budget outcome for 2021-22 - to be released in full next Wednesday - would be better then predicted due to $28 billion in higher-than-expected revenues and $20 billion of lower payments.
Mr Chalmers promised a "bread and butter budget" in October.
Meanwhile, memories of the Queen's funeral will linger for a long time.
It's not possible to have a "good" funeral - after all, they are about grief and mourning - but it is possible to have a bad one, and Channel 9 presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw succeeded in doing that.
It's true that the British Prime Minister is an unknown having only been in the job a few days - but she's not meant to be an unknown to people commentating on a ceremony. That's why they're on the big bucks.
But they failed on this one.
"Who is this?" Ms Grimshaw asked.
"No, hard to identify, maybe minor royals, members of the.... I can't identify them," Mr Overton responded.
"We can't spot everyone unfortunately," Ms Grimshaw responded.
Finally, Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer, has died at the age of 110.
Mr Mawer died in his sleep at Central Tilba, on the NSW South Coast.
"He went to have his afternoon nap on Saturday afternoon and never woke up," his son said.
In 2020, Mr Mawer said his advice for living to a grand age was simple: no smoking, no drinking and no gambling.
"These are three things you can choose. The way you live makes a difference. And the schooling costs of my six children was a worthy investment," Mr Mawer said at the time.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
