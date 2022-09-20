It's safe to say the past few months have been a learning experience for Katie Mack.
With ACT Meteors captain Angela Reakes on maternity leave, officials turned to Mack to lead the side.
It's been an experience for the 29-year-old, who has seen her role change dramatically.
With the Meteors days away from opening their Women's National Cricket League campaign against Western Australia, Mack has had a chance to reflect on her own personal growth.
"Taking on captaining, I feel I have more of a role within the team," Mack said. "It feels different this year. I'm not just along for the ride like I normally am.
"I have to think a little bit more about what I'm doing, how I'm doing it, how I'm saying it and how that can come across. You're dealing with 15 different personalities so I'm learning how best to communicate with them, get them on board and get the best out of them.
"I'm doing a lot of self reflection, I'd like to think I'm growing as a person."
Mack's transition to captaincy hasn't come easy, doubting herself at times throughout the winter.
Reakes has provided a shoulder to lean on with timely words of advice while coach Jono Dean has worked closely with his captain to develop her skills.
"She's certainly made some huge strides forward," Dean said. "It's awesome to see her making some really good decisions on the field and thinking more strategically about not only her game but the team and the tactical side of cricket.
"I've enjoyed her ability to soak up information and work out the best decision to make. Her leadership has come a long way in a short period of time.
"She's got big shoes to fill, from Erin Osborne to Angela Reakes and now herself. We want her to create her own journey, her own legacy as a leader. It will be awesome to see her continue to evolve throughout the season."
The Meteors will play a double-header against Western Australia, 50-over games on Friday and Sunday.
While many have written the side off, the Meteors are confident they can return home with a pair of wins.
Star recruit Holly Ferling shapes as a key figure with ball in hand, Dean confident she can thrive on the fast, bouncy pitch at the WACA.
Alongside the Australian star are a host of emerging players and the coach expects the youngsters to turn a few heads.
"We've got a young squad. Everyone keeps talking about that, but you don't know what you don't know," Dean said.
"There is an element of excitement and freedom. Not many games have been played in our young squad, I'll be interested to see how they go, but they're ready."
