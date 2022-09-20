It would be remarkable, given diplomats and statesman hate to waste a crisis, if the impromptu gathering of the most powerful leaders in the free world for Queen Elizabeth's funeral wasn't also a mini-summit of sorts.
While the timelines were short, and stays in London brief, full advantage was taken by our own Prime Minister to mingle with his newly appointed counterpart Liz Truss, other acquaintances old and new such as President Biden and President Emmanuelle Macron, and the leaders of other NATO countries, including Justin Trudeau, during a reception at Buckingham Palace.
While the Prime Minister has only confirmed formal talks with Prime Ministers Truss and Trudeau, speaking on Monday he said "there will be other engagements that will occur".
And, while a scheduled formal meeting between Prime Minister Truss and the last founding member of AUKUS still in office, President Joe Biden, was cancelled at the last minute, it is hard to believe there was no contact between them, either in person or by proxy.
London, a city of high diplomacy and low intrigue for millennia, would have been abuzz with gossip and speculation about who was where, who could be meeting whom, and what they might be talking about.
State funerals, particularly those at a time of world crisis, have long been famous as the setting for quiet, and not so quiet, diplomacy and negotiation.
A notable example was the state funeral for Germany's long serving Chancellor Konrad Adenaeur on April 26, 1967. With French and American relations at their lowest ebb since the Suez Crisis following France's decision to terminate the integration of its military with NATO, Germany's President Heinrich Lubke decided to help things along. He physically intervened to make President Charles De Gaulle and President Lyndon B Johnson prolong a particularly uncomfortable handshake that was captured by the cameras for posterity.
Richard Nixon recorded in his memoirs that De Gaulle's own memorial service in November 1970 - the General had insisted on a private family funeral - was an opportunity to reaffirm ties with French leaders at a particularly sensitive point in both the SALT talks with the USSR and the Vietnam peace talks, and on the eve of a major crisis in the Middle East.
This week's gathering has also come at what is shaping up to be one of history's turning points. It took place less than seven days after a summit meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan.
That came just after the first major Ukrainian counter-offensive since the war began had shattered the Russian lines, liberated 9000 square kilometres of territory and tens of thousands of people east of Kharkiv, and unearthed what appears to be further evidence of war crimes on a scale not seen since the fall of Nazi Germany.
An obviously embarrassed Putin conceded his Chinese counterpart - and arguably now paymaster - had "concerns" and "questions" about Ukraine which he would address behind closed doors.
It also came just ahead of President Biden's re-affirmation of an earlier pledge to use American troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an "unprecedented" Chinese invasion. This commitment, given Australia's close diplomatic and military ties with the US and the importance of China as a trading partner, presents the Albanese government with an interesting conundrum to solve.
It is to be sincerely hoped Mr Albanese was able to have some meaningful chats with people who matter on these topics during his visit to the UK.
