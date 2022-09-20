A notable example was the state funeral for Germany's long serving Chancellor Konrad Adenaeur on April 26, 1967. With French and American relations at their lowest ebb since the Suez Crisis following France's decision to terminate the integration of its military with NATO, Germany's President Heinrich Lubke decided to help things along. He physically intervened to make President Charles De Gaulle and President Lyndon B Johnson prolong a particularly uncomfortable handshake that was captured by the cameras for posterity.