The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

What was said behind the funeral veil in London?

By The Canberra Times
September 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

It would be remarkable, given diplomats and statesman hate to waste a crisis, if the impromptu gathering of the most powerful leaders in the free world for Queen Elizabeth's funeral wasn't also a mini-summit of sorts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.