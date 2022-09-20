Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has declared he has "at all times" fully complied with the ministerial code of conduct after reviewing his investment in an equity fund that is a significant shareholder in a large litigation firm.
During the last sitting of Parliament, the federal opposition accused the nation's top law officer of "clearly" breaching the Albanese government's strengthened ministerial code of conduct through his investments.
Of particular focus for the Coalition was the investment, listed on the Register of Members' Interest for the 47th Parliament, in Greencape Broadcap Fund - an equities fund that holds nearly 10 per cent of shares in Omni Bridgeway, a large litigation firm.
On Monday, the Attorney-General updated the register but made no change to his listing for investments through managed funds held by Dreyfus Superannuation fund.
Asked by The Canberra Times if Mr Dreyfus had finished looking into whether there is any conflict over the Greencape Wholesale Broadcap Fund and whether he regarded the matter as over, his office responded:
"The Attorney-General has confirmed that he has at all times fully complied with the ministerial code of conduct," a spokesperson said in a statement without further elaboration.
As the Attorney-General is responsible for regulating courts and law reform, the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton had argued Mr Dreyfus had a conflict of interest under the ministerial code.
