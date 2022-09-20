The Canberra Times

Qantas cuts vegetarian options on some flights to a 'one-size fits all' menu

By Rosie Bensley
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:54am
File image by Elesa Kurtz

Qantas has scaled back vegetarian options from the menu on some domestic flights, angering customers with dietary requirements.

