Jarrad West's connection to the 1993 Jonathan Harvey play Beautiful Thing goes back a long way.
"I discovered the story when I was 17 years old," he said.
That was in 1998, when he caught the 1996 film version on TV late one night and "fell in love with it".
Beautiful Thing is set in 1993, a time when the age of consent for homosexual sex in Britain was still 21, prime minister Margaret Thatcher's version of the "Don't Say Gay" bill - banning public school districts from "encouraging" classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity - was still in effect, and the shadow of the AIDS epidemic still loomed large.
The play takes place at the Thamesmead Estate, south east London, where everyone is struggling.
Teenagers Jamie (played by Nick Dyball) and Ste (Liam Prichard) are both dealing with issues in their respective families.
Ste's father is abusive and Jamie is at odds with his mother Sandra (Amy Kowalczuk).
The boys find their friendship turning into something deeper as they fall in love.
"It's about how the world they live in deals with it," West said.
West said he had come out a couple of years before seeing the film version and 1998 was a very scary time to be gay.
"Beautiful Thing was about two boys who fall in love," he said.
"There was no AIDS - it was quite literally a beautiful thing."
He felt a strong connection to it: "I grew up not being able to put into words what 'gay' is ... I thought, 'I really want to direct this' - I'd never directed anything before."
In 2003, when he was 22, he got his chance.
Beautiful Thing was the first play West directed, at the Garrick Theatre Club in Guildford, Western Australia.
It won best production at the Independent Theatre Awards.
After his intended production of Holding the Man had to be rescheduled around a cast member's availability, West decided to put on Beautiful Thing as director and producer for Everyman Theatre in Canberra.
"I've never directed a play twice," West said.
But revisiting Beautiful Thing in a new city with a new group of actors was an enticing prospect.
"It all came together really nicely."
He always appreciated the fact that this was a play with gay themes that didn't deal with death and AIDS.
"It's light and funny and heartwarming - everything is so normal."
While things have improved legally and socially for gay people, West said there were still things that needed to be improved and that visibility remained important.
As an optimistic piece of "soft activism", Beautiful Thing helped a lot of young gay people like West to realise there were others like them and that they could find love and be happy.
And it still does.
Beautiful Thing is on at ACT HUB from October 5 to 15, 2022. Adult themes and language. See: acthub.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
