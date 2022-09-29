The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Beautiful Thing tells the story of two underprivileged teenage boys who fall in love

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Dyball, left and Liam Prichard in Beautiful Thing. Picture by Eva Schroeder

Jarrad West's connection to the 1993 Jonathan Harvey play Beautiful Thing goes back a long way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.