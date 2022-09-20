When New Zealand coach Michael Maguire came calling, Sebastian Kris turned to some Canberra Raiders royalty to make the tough choice of where his allegiance would lie.
The 23-year-old has always been proud of both his Kiwi and Torres Strait Island heritage, giving him a foot in both the Australian and New Zealand camps.
With a World Cup squad to pick, Maguire gave him a buzz to see where his loyalties lay.
Kris reached out to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and Green Machine leaders like Jack Wighton to help him make the call.
His mother's from Huntly, near Hamilton, on New Zealand's north island and he's been brought up knowing about his culture - including how to do the haka.
A couple of days later, Kris got back to the Kiwis coach and told him the two simple words the former Raider was hoping to hear: "I'm in."
Maguire named him as one of six Raiders in his extended World Cup squad, which will be finalised ahead of the tournament in England in October.
"It was a good thing for me I was named in the squad. Hopefully I come in after the season to go away with the team now," Kris told The Canberra Times.
"I've always looked up to my mum and she's from New Zealand, and I've always been proud of that part of who I am.
"It wasn't an easy choice, but I thought it was the right one for me and I'm sticking with it.
"I did talk to a few of the older boys and 'Stick' about their opinion on the matter.
"I took that all in and I came to the decision it's good for my career, my learning, to make the most of this opportunity."
Wighton, who along with Hudson Young was in the mix for the Australian World Cup squad, was excited for his young teammate.
The pair, along with Young, have formed a combination on the Green Machine's potent left edge.
Kris and Young finished with 14 tries apiece to top the try-scoring charts for the Raiders in their 2022 campaign that ended in the NRL semi-final on Friday night.
He established himself in the centres in the absence of Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker (shoulder), who now faces a challenge to force his way back into the side next season.
"Seb - he's a freak. He's had a great year. I've got a lot of respect for him. I'm very proud of him," Wighton said.
"He was tossing up, he had a few chats with me about what to do and he's gone with his heart. I'm excited for him."
Kris said he'd take a lot of confidence out of this year into the 2023 season.
And he felt the team as a whole would too.
Their heavy 40-4 semi-final loss to Parramatta was already driving him burning for next year.
The Raiders ran out of gas after winning their previous five games to charge into the second week of finals.
"I take a lot of confidence out of this year. Not only for myself but for this team," Kris said.
"The back end of this year we really gelled well together - we were on fire - and all we need to do is bring that same energy and cohesion to the pre-season and we can go far again next year.
"I'm filthy that we didn't get the result, but with that comes hunger and desire just to want it even more.
"I'm willing to go to the nth degree to get what I want with this team. I love playing with this club and playing with these boys."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
