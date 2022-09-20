The Canberra Times
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Disability support pension system is way more convoluted than it needs to be

By Zoë Wundenberg
September 20 2022 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The disability support pension system could not be more convoluted or confusing. Picture Shutterstock

When I was in year 7, I sat a science exam where we were given a question about seals. We had to answer the question "to the nearest whole number".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.