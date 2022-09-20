I distinctly remember the answer was 6.7 and me, being me, sat there overthinking it (some things never change). Was it a trick question? I mean, if there was 0.7 of a seal could it be called a "whole" seal? Which bit was missing? If it was the head, then clearly that didn't count as a "whole" seal, right? So, I rounded down to six "whole" seals, even though mathematically I should have rounded it up to seven. And it was marked wrong.