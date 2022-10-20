The Canberra Times
Catch Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile at Belconnen Community Theatre

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
Canon Pennefather (Kim Wilson) in Murder on the Nile. Picture by Methinks Creative

Jon Elphick has directed and Kim Wilson has appeared in all 11 of Tempo Theatre's Agatha Christie mystery productions over the last 21 years.

